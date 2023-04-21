Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / High court stays PGT recruitment in Haryana

High court stays PGT recruitment in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 21, 2023 12:56 AM IST

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice HNS Gill on the plea from one Poonam Kumari and others, who had argued that commission has been continuously changing the rules of the game, after the game has already started, which is totally illegal, arbitrary and unjust.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday stayed the recruitment process for 4,476 posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGTs) in Haryana.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday stayed the recruitment process for 4,476 posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGTs) in Haryana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday stayed the recruitment process for 4,476 posts of Post Graduate Teacher (PGTs) in Haryana. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The selection for the posts was being conducted by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

The order was passed by the high court bench of justice HNS Gill on the plea from one Poonam Kumari and others, who had argued that commission has been continuously changing the rules of the game, after the game has already started, which is totally illegal, arbitrary and unjust.

Initially the advertisement was issued in August 2019 but was subsequently withdrawn in March 2022. It was re-advertised in November 2022 but even after that multiple notifications have been issued making changes to the various aspects of examination including the criterion. The court, while seeking response from the state by September 13, has ordered that in the meantime, process initiated for recruitment of these 4,476 posts would remain stayed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
advertisement haryana high court hpsc order punjab recruitment recruitment process state + 7 more
advertisement haryana high court hpsc order punjab recruitment recruitment process state + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out