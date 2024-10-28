Punjab, Haryana see 151 fresh farm fires

Haryana on Sunday recorded 13 cases of farm fires, taking the total number of such cases to 713 this season. A man sets crop residue on fire in a farm in Patiala district on Sunday. (ANI)

Similarly, Punjab recorded 138 new cases, taking the tally to 1995.

As per the Haryana data, three cases were recorded in Yamunanagar, followed by two each in Kaithal, Karnal and Kurukshetra, while one each was found in Ambala, Fatehabad and Jind. With 135, Kaithal still remains at the top.

The air quality worsened on the day and the Air Quality Index of many cities was in ‘poor’ category.

The Air Quality Index was 254 in Rohtak, 239 in Gurugram, 234 in Bhiwani, 233 in Kaithal, 225 in Hisar, 215 in Karnal, 214 in Kurukshetra, 207 in Jind and 208 in Faridabad, according to the evening bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board.

The values between 201 and 300 means the air quality is poor.