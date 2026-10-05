Punjab has always been a repository of art, culture and literature, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said here on Sunday.

The CM on Sunday also congratulated MLA Pargat Singh on being appointed as Punjab Congress president. (HT File)

Releasing a 1,980-page book ‘Punjab Da Itihaas’ at Punjab Kala Bhawan here, Mann said since time immemorial, the land of Punjab has been the cradle of civilisation and culture. He said documenting a land that has witnessed centuries of triumphs, upheavals and transformation was a major responsibility. Punjab’s story has always been one of resilience, sacrifice and contribution, he said.

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Mann highlighted Punjab’s extraordinary role in the freedom struggle and its continuing contribution to India’s food security, pointing out that despite rice not being the staple food of Punjabis, the state is once again set to contribute a record 180 lakh metric tonnes of paddy to the national food pool this year. He said that the hardworking and resilient farmers of Punjab had played a crucial role in making the country self-reliant in food production.

“Only those nations survive which preserve their culture, while those that ignore their glorious past gradually lose their identity. This is why the state government is making concerted efforts to preserve Punjab’s rich cultural legacy and ensure that the younger generations remain connected with their roots,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “More than 80% of the sacrifices in India’s freedom struggle were made by Punjabis, despite the fact that they constituted merely around 2% of the country’s population. The major movements associated with the freedom struggle were spearheaded by brave Punjabis,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “More than 80% of the sacrifices in India’s freedom struggle were made by Punjabis, despite the fact that they constituted merely around 2% of the country’s population. The major movements associated with the freedom struggle were spearheaded by brave Punjabis,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“After Independence too, Punjabis have remained at the centre stage of the country’s progress. From safeguarding the nation’s borders to contributing to its economic development, Punjabis have always played their part with dedication and courage,” he said.

Punjab is not only the country’s food bowl but has also produced several renowned entrepreneurs and industrialists, Mann added.

Congratulates Pargat for being appointed as state Cong chief

The CM on Sunday congratulated MLA Pargat Singh on being appointed as Punjab Congress president, saying he is a hockey fan and called him ‘Kaptaan Saab’ in the Vidhan Sabha.

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Mann, while speaking to reporters in response to a question on Singh’s appointment, said, “I want to congratulate him. I even call him ‘Kaptaan Saab’ in the Punjab assembly. He has been the captain of our hockey team and I am a fan of hockey.”However, Mann also said he hopes that Singh’s “players” will support him. “If a pass is not given, then a goal is not possible,” Mann said in a lighter vein.

After his appointment as Punjab Congress president, Singh on Saturday had said that as a former hockey player, he would take everyone along.

“I have always played like a full-back, at the back, and I feel there are very good players in our team,” Pargat said, referring to the state party leaders.