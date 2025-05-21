Punjab: ISI-backed BKI terror module busted in Batala, 6 held

Six persons belonging to Pakistan’s Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module were arrested in Batala on Tuesday, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said. A firearm that was seized from the accused.

According to Batala police, the module was being operated by foreign-based handlers Maninder Billa and Mannu Agwan on the directions of terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and the six accused were involved in lobbing a grenade outside a liquor vend in Batala.

“The grenade didn’t explode due to faulty assembly,” the DGP said.

Those arrested are all from Batala and have been identified as Jatin Kumar alias Rohan, Barinder Singh alias Sajan, Abraham alias Rohit and Sunil Kumar, all residents of Shukarpura, Rahul Masih of Harnam Nagar and Sohit of Qila Des Raj. Police teams have also recovered one .30 bore pistol from their possession, police added.

A case has already been registered under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station civil lines in Batala, while, Sections 111 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 18-B, and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been added.

According to information, some unidentified bike-borne youth had lobbed a hand grenade outside a liquor vend in the Focal Point area of Batala on May 17 which didn’t explode due to faulty assembly, preventing any untoward incident.

Yadav said that the arrested accused received instructions from Portugal-based Maninder Billa and BKI mastermind Mannu Agwan, who has recently assumed operational charge after the arrest of Happy Passia in the USA.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the module had been directed by its foreign handlers to lob a grenade at any liquor vend with the intent to spread fear among contractors, thereby creating a conducive environment for extortion demands. Further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case,” the DGP said.

Batala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Suhail Qasim Mir said that following the incident, multiple teams were tasked to investigate the matter using technical and human intelligence inputs.

“Six accused involved in lobbying, logistics and finances were traced and arrested,” the SSP added.

The SSP said during the operation, accused Jatin Kumar alias Rohan, who is the main executor of the attack, sustained bullet injuries in a brief encounter with the police, while being taken for recovery of a weapon.

“In a bid to escape, the accused opened fire at the police team and injured retaliatory fire,” the SSP said while adding that accused Jatin has been admitted to the local civil hospital for treatment.

The SSP said that the probe had found that the grenade had been assembled by the accused based on instructions received via a video call from Billa and another unknown individual, without any technical knowledge.

“Due to faulty assembly, the grenade didn’t detonate,” he added.