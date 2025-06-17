Punjab: Ludhiana influencer strangled to death, reveals autopsy

An autopsy report on Monday confirmed that the social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, aka Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, died of asphyxia due to strangulation. Social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, aka Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, died of asphyxia due to strangulation (HT File)

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that a medical opinion of the doctors on suspicion of sexual assault is awaited.

“The post-mortem report was received today, which confirmed the cause of the death,” she said.

A religious vigilante, Amritpal Singh Mehron and his two Nihang associates, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, are the main accused in the murder.

Mehron fled the country on June 10, within hours of allegedly strangling Kanchan in Bathinda.

The SSP said that a lookout notice circular (LOC) has been served against Mehron’s another aide, Ranjit Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran.

Ranjit and another unidentified person are charged by the police for helping Mehron reach Amritsar airport after the crime in Bathinda.

“The LOC was issued yesterday and efforts are on to nab the culprits,” said the SSP.

Mehron, a Nihang himself, is accused of hatching a conspiracy to eliminate Kanchan for making vulgar digital content and hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs.

Her decomposed body was found in her abandoned car parked in the parking area of Adesh medical college and hospital at Bhucho on June 11.