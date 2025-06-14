Punjab: Man found dead in Abohar, wife, her 2 aides arrested

Hours after a man’s body was found near an ashram in Abohar, Fazilka, his wife and her two accomplices were arrested on Friday. All three have been booked under Sections 103 (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (criminal act done in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The victim was identified as Kuldeep Singh of Tahli Wala village. He had been married for 14 years and the couple had two children. As per information, the relations between the couple were strained, as his wife, Shimla Rani, had an extra-marital affair with accused Ram Kumar alias Ramu.

In the early hours of June 12, Kuldeep informed his mother, Santo Rani, that he was heading to the city for work. When he did not return home till late into the night, his family grew worried and approached the police.

The next morning, his body was found near Guru Kripa Ashram in Seed Farm area. Senior superintendent of police Gurmeet Singh said, “It was a premeditated murder. The accused got the victim intoxicated, strangled him, and later dumped the body before fleeing the scene.”

The accused’s third associate, Rinku alias Kalu, a resident of Burj Muhar village, was also involved in the crime.

All three have been booked under Sections 103 (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (criminal act done in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), on the statement of the victim’s mother. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.