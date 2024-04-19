 Punjab: Man held for assaulting SMO in Hoshiarpur, OPD services hit - Hindustan Times
Punjab: Man held for assaulting SMO in Hoshiarpur, OPD services hit

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 19, 2024 04:13 PM IST

Senior medical officer Dr Sunil Bhagat falls unconscious after pushed to the ground by patient’s attendant, referred to DMCH, Ludhiana, where his condition is critical

Police have arrested a man for assaulting a senior medical officer (SMO) posted at the ESI Hospital in Hoshiarpur and registered an attempt to murder case against him.

Police have arrested a man for assaulting a senior medical officer (SMO) posted at the ESI Hospital in Hoshiarpur and registered an attempt to murder case against him. (Representational photo)
Police have arrested a man for assaulting a senior medical officer (SMO) posted at the ESI Hospital in Hoshiarpur and registered an attempt to murder case against him. (Representational photo)

The accused, Priya Ranjan, had reportedly gone to the hospital on Thursday to get his mother’s medical report where he had an argument with a staff member. He went to report the matter to senior officials and started making a video, which annoyed the health staff. In the ensuing scuffle, he pushed SMO Dr Sunil Bhagat to the ground. The SMO fell unconscious and was rushed to a nearby private hospital but when he did not regain consciousness, he was referred to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana. Dr Bhagat’s condition is said to be critical.

Doctors lodged a complaint at the Model Town police station and demanded strict action against the accused.

On Friday, the entire health staff of the civil hospital in Hoshiarpur suspended OPD work for three hours to express solidarity with Dr Bhagat. They said that incidents of misbehaviour with health staff had become common.

Model Town station house officer Ram Singh said that the accused has been arrested and investigation is on.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Man held for assaulting SMO in Hoshiarpur, OPD services hit
