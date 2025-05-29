Punjab: Man shot at by nephew over old rivalry: Police

A man was shot at allegedly by his nephew at Bohan village, the police said on Friday. Police have recovered four empty bullet shells from the spot. (HT File)

According to police, Sukhwant Singh, 52, was sitting in his car outside his house on Thursday when his nephew, Gurpreet Singh, 28, alias Gopi, who also lives in the same village, drove past him a few times. As he stepped out of the vehicle, Gurpreet opened fire at him.

However, none of the bullets hit Sukhwant and he escaped unscathed, following which Gurpreet fled the scene, the police said.

“We have recovered four empty bullet shells from the spot, Prabhjot Kaur, station house officer, Chabbewal police station, said.

“Preliminary investigation suggests an old rivalry between the two as a possible motive behind the attack. A case will be registered, and efforts are underway to arrest Gurpreet,” Kaur added.