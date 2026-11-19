Factional differences within the Punjab Congress have once again come into focus, with senior party leaders continuing to pursue separate political campaigns with little coordination.

The march will begin from Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana, according to a media invite by Warring. (HT File)

Ludhiana MP and former state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday announced an ‘Insaaf March’ from Ludhiana on November 19, making it the third such initiative after former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s ‘Jawani Sambhal Yatra’ and Pargat Singh’s ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ campaign.

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The march will begin from Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana, according to a media invite by Warring. The schedule and detailed programme will be announced on Wednesday.

Through the initiative, Raja Warring plans to interact directly with people and highlight issues concerning them. However, the announcement has raised questions about the lack of coordination among senior Congress leaders, particularly as Channi’s ‘Jawani Sambhal Yatra’ is already underway.

Warring remained absent from Channi’s campaign, while leaders associated with his camp also stayed away. The absence is crucial as the Congress has been attempting to project unity and build political momentum ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. Instead, senior leaders appear to be pursuing parallel outreach programmes without a common political platform.

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{{^usCountry}} The differences have persisted despite organisational changes within the state unit. On October 2, the Congress appointed former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). The appointment followed Warring’s resignation amid prolonged factional differences involving camps led by him and Channi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The differences have persisted despite organisational changes within the state unit. On October 2, the Congress appointed former Indian hockey captain and Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). The appointment followed Warring’s resignation amid prolonged factional differences involving camps led by him and Channi. {{/usCountry}}

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The rivalry was particularly visible in Ludhiana during the organisation of Channi’s yatra. The arrangements were reportedly handled by a team associated with former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, while Ludhiana district Congress committee president Sanjay Talwar, considered close to Warring, was reportedly kept out of the preparations. Other leaders, including Kuldeep Vaid and Pawan Dewan, were also reportedly sidelined. Warring’s photograph, despite his position as former PCC president and sitting MP from Ludhiana, was missing from the publicity material.

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The differences are not new. During Warring’s tenure as the state Congress chief, disagreements had surfaced between him and several senior leaders, including Channi, Ashu and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh. The competing groups have continued to function independently even after Warring moved to Parliament.

Pargat’s ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ campaign and Channi’s ‘Jawani Sambhal Yatra’ have further highlighted the absence of a coordinated political programme. Pargat had announced his campaign a day before Channi launched his yatra. Warring’s latest announcement has added another initiative to the list.

At a recent meeting with senior state leaders in Chandigarh, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, along with Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot, made it clear that indiscipline, public airing of differences and attempts to undermine fellow leaders would not be tolerated, warning that those failing to fall in line could face action.

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Earlier, senior Congress Rahul Gandhi, too, has conveyed a clear message that the party must work collectively rather than allow individual ambitions to overshadow its electoral prospects. Leaders were told not to run parallel campaigns or project themselves as chief ministerial contenders, but to focus on strengthening the organisation and preparing for the 2027 assembly elections.

“The challenge for the Congress is to bring its senior leaders and competing camps onto the same platform if the party wants to present a united front in Punjab. Division of forces is not good for the party,” admitted a senior Congress leader.

Pargat Singh did not immediately respond to calls seeking his comments.