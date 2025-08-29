Punjab: Over 2,000 rescued as Sutlej inundates 65 villages in Ferozepur

As surging waters of the Sutlej continue to inundate large swathes, the Indian Army has ramped up its rescue and relief efforts in Ferozepur — one of the worst-affected districts — where more than 65 villages remain submerged under 5-7 feet of floodwater. A BSF post is inundated with flood water following rise in Sutlej River's water level, in Fazilka on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

Troops of the Army’s Golden Arrow Division have been conducting round-the-clock missions, evacuating over 2,000 residents, including children, elderly citizens and women. Soldiers, wading through strong currents and using boats, are also distributing food, medicines and essential relief supplies in villages such as Rukhnewala, Nihala Lavera, Dhulchike, Kaluwala, and Dheera Ghara.

Teams from the Border Security Force (BSF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are working in parallel, extending assistance in areas like Kalu Wala, Tendi Wala, Talli Gulam, and Nihala Kilcha.

“Thirteen relief camps have been established, with over 160 medical and veterinary teams working in shifts to provide healthcare support and fodder for livestock,” said deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma.

Breach triggers crisis in Gatti

Rajoke, JCP under threat

A 40-foot breach in the defence drain embankment has left Gatti Rajoke village encircled by stagnant floodwater. Residents are navigating 3-4 feet deep water in crumbling homes, raising fears of structural collapses.

Another breach near Rajjo Ke Ghatti has flooded the parking area of the Hussainiwala Joint Check Post (JCP), putting the site — home to the BSF Martyrs’ Memorial and a museum preserving Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s pistol and other national relics — under severe threat. Defence forces were working to plug the breach at the time of filing this report.

Key routes, including the Arifke-Patti-Tarn Taran-Amritsar stretch, have been rendered impassable. The approach to the Hamad Chakk-Bandala bridge has also gone underwater, forcing residents to rely on distant and unsafe alternate routes.

Punjab water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, during his visit to a relief camp at Barre Kee, assured affected families of compensation for crop and property losses, and announced plans for long-term embankment strengthening.

In neighbouring Fazilka, deputy commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said six relief camps have been set up, with NDRF teams using boats and tractor-trailers to deliver aid.

The situation downstream continues to worsen as 2.62 lakh cusecs of water were released from Hussainiwala Headworks on Wednesday, further inundating low-lying and border areas in Fazilka.