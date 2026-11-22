A total of 2,339 Sikh pilgrims crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah land border on Sunday, accompanied by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, to attend celebrations marking the 557th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder, Guru Nanak. They were accorded a warm welcome by Pakistan government officials and office-bearers of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC).

Of the total members, 1,882 were sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). (HT Photo) more less

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Of the total members, 1,882 were sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). The Sikh jatha departed from the SGPC headquarters in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar amid religious chants.

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Before the departure, Giani Gargaj offered ardas, after which SGPC officials honoured the jatha leaders and devotees with siropas (robes of honour).

Addressing the gathering, Gargaj said unrestricted access to and service (seva) at historic gurdwaras separated from the Sikh panth—including Gurdwara Nankana Sahib—remain part of every Sikh’s daily prayers.

He prayed for peace and brotherhood across the region. He called for the early reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, noting that ties between the two Punjabs are rooted in the Punjabi mother tongue, culture, and mutual affection.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to a resolution passed at the SGPC’s general session, Gargaj urged governments to increase the size of pilgrimage jathas, raise visa quotas for existing groups and introduce visa-on-arrival facilities for devotees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to a resolution passed at the SGPC’s general session, Gargaj urged governments to increase the size of pilgrimage jathas, raise visa quotas for existing groups and introduce visa-on-arrival facilities for devotees. {{/usCountry}}

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SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan said attending Parkash Purb events at Guru Nanak’s birthplace was a matter of great fortune, while appealing for simpler visa procedures.

Pakistani authorities made elaborate security and logistical arrangements for the visiting pilgrims ahead of the anniversary celebrations.

The pilgrims were received by Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president and Punjab provincial minister Ramesh Singh Arora, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) chairman Qamar-uz-Zaman, and ETPB secretary Nasir Mushtaq.

Later, while addressing the media in Pakistan, the jathedar said the pilgrims have arrived carrying a message of love and peace.

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The jathedar appreciated the Pakistan Punjab government’s initiative to reopen several historic gurdwaras that had remained closed for a long time following restoration and preservation work.

He also asked the authorities to open Lahore’s Diwan Khana as announced by the provincial government.

He urged the governments of India and Pakistan to facilitate visits by Sikh jathas to Pakistan under protocol arrangements on the Parkash purb of Guru Ramdas and the Joti Jot Diwas of Guru Nanak.

The main Parkash Purb celebrations will be held at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib on November 24. The pilgrims will also visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad, Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal, Gurdwara Rori Sahib in Aimanabad, and Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore before returning to India on December 1.

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The Nehru-Liaquat Pact of 1950 allows Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan’s sacred shrines on four key occasions — Baisakhi (Khalsa Panth foundation), Guru Arjan Dev’s martyrdom day, Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary and Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary.