Punjab: Pastor murdered in broad daylight inside Batala home-cum-church

A 46-year-old pastor was murdered inside his home-cum-church at Gandhi Camp of Batala in broad daylight on Thursday morning, triggering panic in the area.

Family members and neighbours rushed Paul to the Batala civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Balwinder Paul, alias Laddi, was reportedly alone at his residence when two unidentified men allegedly entered the premises around 9.30am and attacked him with a sharp-edged metal-cutting tool. He suffered a severe throat injury in the assault.

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Family members and neighbours rushed Paul to the Batala civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Paul lived alone and operated a church from his residence, where members of the Christian community regularly gathered for prayers.

His brother, Mohinderpal, said Paul had no known personal rivalry or enmity with anyone.

Following the incident, a police team led by the Civil Lines station house officer reached the hospital and the crime scene. Investigators examined the premises and began collecting evidence, while CCTV footage from the surrounding area was taken up for analysis.

Police have registered a murder case and are questioning witnesses as part of the investigation. A local resident, Naresh Kumar, named as a suspect based on preliminary statements provided by the family, has been booked under murder charges and a hunt has been launched to nab him.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem examination. The motive behind the killing remains unclear and police said several leads are being pursued to apprehend the assailants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s body has been sent for postmortem examination. The motive behind the killing remains unclear and police said several leads are being pursued to apprehend the assailants. {{/usCountry}}

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