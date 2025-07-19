Punjab: Patiala division leads in GST growth rate

The Patiala goods and services tax division has recorded an impressive 40% growth rate in GST collection during the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, outpacing all other divisions in Punjab, said excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday. Ludhiana division registered the highest gross GST collection across Punjab, bringing in ₹ 1,998.76 crore. (HT File)

The minister, who held a quarterly review meeting of the department, said the Patiala division was followed by Ropar division with 34.97% and Amritsar division with 30.26%. Ludhiana division registered the highest gross GST collection across the state, bringing in ₹1,998.76 crore.

In the first quarter, Ropar division collected ₹1,315.66 crore, Amritsar division ₹687.19 crore and Patiala division ₹679 crore. He said the department had also met its excise revenue targets, bolstered by intensified enforcement efforts that have effectively curbed the illicit liquor trade.

During the meeting, Cheema also reviewed the status of GST and VAT arrears, encouraging department officers to adopt innovative strategies for their recovery. The performance of the enforcement wings of both the excise and taxation departments was also thoroughly reviewed. Discussions focused on the State Intelligence and Preventive Unit’s (SIPU) efforts to curb tax evasion.

Additional chief secretary-cum-financial commissioner, excise, Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari; taxation secretary Ajit Balaji Joshi, and excise and taxation commissioner Jitendra Jorwal were among those present in the meeting.