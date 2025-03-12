Punjab people known for service to nation: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the entire country loves the people of Punjab for their service and dedication to the nation. Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, attended a civic reception hosted in her honor by the Punjab government at the Indian School of Business in Mohali. President Droupadi Murmu being welcomed at the Indian School of Business in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT photo)

“The langar at gurdwaras around the world is open to all people, without any discrimination. People from across the globe have learnt the art of langar seva from the people of Punjab,” she said.

The President also acknowledged the contribution of Punjab’s soldiers to the armed forces. She said that the land of Punjab has given birth to extraordinary personalities who have made notable contributions in various fields, such as social reform, education, science and technology, industry, sports, politics and social service. Punjab has also played a pioneering role in the development of Indian agriculture. Since the 1960s when there was a food shortage in the country, the progressive farmers of Punjab made the Green Revolution a success and ensured food security for the nation. She expressed confidence that the farmers and agricultural scientists of Punjab would once again lead the country in adopting eco-friendly farming practices.

Welcoming the President, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said her visit marked a red-letter day in the history of the state. He expressed hope that during her visit, the President would experience the glorious cultural heritage of the state and enjoy the warm hospitality of the Punjabis.

According to the CM, Murmu reached new heights in life through her hard work, vision and commitment, placing her among global leaders like former US President Abraham Lincoln. He also praised the hardworking and resilient farmers of the state for making the country self-reliant in food production. In addition, he noted that Punjab, while being the nation’s food bowl, also holds the distinction of being the sword arm of the country.

Earlier, chief secretary KAP Sinha welcomed the dignitaries at the function.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Punjab and Haryana High Court’s chief justice Sheel Nagu, Punjab cabinet ministers Harjot Singh Bains, Aman Arora, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and several MLAs were among those present.