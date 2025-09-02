Punjab Police arrest 3 in Mohali cab driver murder case, bust JeM terror module

Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested three men from Jammu and Kashmir who were allegedly involved in a cab driver’s murder case and also unearthed a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a senior police officer said. Mohali police busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on Tuesday and arrested three men from J&K in connection with the abduction and murder of a cab driver and recovered the weapon (in photo) and the vehicle. (X)

The accused have been identified as Sahil Bashir, his brother Aijaz Ahmad alias Wasim and Munish Singh alias Ansh, all residents of J&K, said Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav.

Bashir was a wanted criminal under the UAPA and Arms Act cases registered at police station Qalamabad police station in Handwara. His brother Aijaz Ahmad had earlier been arrested with a cache of weapons and materials linked to JeM. Both are identified as over ground workers (OGWs) of the JeM, the DGP added.

The officer said that the arrests were made after investigating the alleged abduction and murder of Anil Kumar, a resident of Mohali. A case was registered after his vehicle was snatched by unidentified assailants recently. The driver was last contacted on August 28.

Preliminary investigation found that three persons from Jammu and Kashmir had hired the taxi from Kharar. Soon after, the driver’s mobile phones were found switched off, raising immediate suspicion, the officer said.

Considering the grave and sensitive nature of the matter, multiple police teams were formed and after swift action, all three accused were apprehended, the officer added.

“The snatched vehicle and the .32-bore pistol used in the crime have been recovered. During interrogation, the accused confessed to having fatally shot the driver after an altercation and later disposed of the body in Mohali,” the DGP said, adding that search operations are underway to retrieve the victim’s body.

