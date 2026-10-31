Punjab Police in court seeking removal of posts targeting DGP, woman officer

Punjab Police have moved court seeking the removal of two posts on social media site “X”, allegedly targeting the Punjab director general of police (DGP) and a senior woman police officer.

The state cyber crime police station approached the Mohali court after X did not act on its October 26 order directing the platform to block or delete the two posts.

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The state cyber crime police station approached the Mohali court after X did not act on its October 26 order directing the platform to block or delete the two posts.

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The posts, published through an account named Nikhil Saraf (@NikhilSaraf14), had claimed that the DGP and the woman officer had travelled together in a black Tata Safari without security in the Sarangpur area of Chandigarh.

Saraf, was also a petitioner in the public interest litigation (PIL) that prompted Punjab and Haryana high court to order investigation into allegations of corruption against senior officers in Punjab chief minister’s office.

The advocate’s posts allege that the woman officer had come from Mohali to pick up the DGP and later dropped him at an isolated location in Chandigarh. The post further alleged that the vehicle stopped behind Saraf’s car for more than five minutes before taking a U-turn on the wrong side of the road and leaving. According to the advocate, the woman officer was behind the wheel and the two senior officers were travelling without a driver or security personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} In its application, the cyber police said the posts targeted senior Punjab Police officials, including the DGP, and sought their removal. The police told the court that they had sent a request to the platform under Section 79(3)(b) (removes safe harbour legal immunity for online intermediaries if they fail to remove unlawful content after being notified) of the Information Technology Act but received no action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its application, the cyber police said the posts targeted senior Punjab Police officials, including the DGP, and sought their removal. The police told the court that they had sent a request to the platform under Section 79(3)(b) (removes safe harbour legal immunity for online intermediaries if they fail to remove unlawful content after being notified) of the Information Technology Act but received no action. {{/usCountry}}

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Judicial magistrate first class Kirandeep Singh, a duty magistrate, on October 26 directed X and other platforms concerned to block or delete the two URLs observing that directions are being issued “in order to maintain law and order situation and to avoid a situation of unrest, disharmony and feeling of enmity.”

The order, however, has not been complied with by the platform and on October 28, SHO inspector Daljit Singh appeared before the court and reported non-compliance. He sought contempt of court proceedings against X Communications for allegedly failing to comply with the order.

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The court of Rupinder Singh, additional chief judicial magistrate, that heard the case on October 28, adjourned it for November 2 and granted the platform four more days for compliance, further recording that appropriate proceedings would be initiated in the event of non-compliance.