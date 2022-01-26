Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab polls: 5 candidates file nominations on 1st day in Ludhiana

As per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) guidelines only three persons, including the candidate, were allowed to enter the returning officer’s room where nominations for the Punjab polls will be filed till February 1 between 11am to 3pm
Nominations for the Punjab polls will not take place on January 26 and January 30 on account of public holidays. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 03:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

On the first day of the nomination process for the Punjab assembly elections scheduled for February 20, five candidates from different constituencies filed their papers on Tuesday.

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said Shiromani Akali Dal’s Darshan Singh Shivalik filed his nomination papers from Gill (SC) constituency, and Paramjit Kaur filed as his covering candidate, while SAD’s Manpreet Singh Ayali ( Harkinder Singh as his covering candidate) and Aam Lok Party United candidate Davinder Singh filed their nominations from Dakha constituency.

As per the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) guidelines only three persons, including the candidate, were allowed to enter the returning officer’s room where nominations for the polls will be filed till February 1 between 11am to 3pm. Nominations will not take place on January 26 and January 30 on account of public holidays.

