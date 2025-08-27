Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Punjab: Rescue, relief works on, say Goyal, Kataruchak

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 06:48 am IST

Water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal and food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak take stock of flood-affected areas in Pathankot and Gurdaspur

Officials have been directed to maintain round-the-clock presence on the ground to continue rescue and relief operations on a war footing in flood-affected areas, said water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal and food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak during their visit to flood-affected areas in Pathankot and Gurdaspur on Tuesday. They said leaves for officers and staff have been cancelled.

Punjab water resources minister Barinder Kumar Goyal
Goyal said heavy rainfall has pushed dam water levels near capacity. He informed that the Ranjit Sagar Dam currently holds water at over 527 metres. “The priority is protecting lives and property, minimising damage and delivering relief supplies to affected populations. Helicopters are being deployed to evacuate people,” the ministers said.

The CM has already announced appropriate compensation for flood-related damages across the state, they said.

Following Pathankot, Goyal visited villages along the Ravi River in Gurdaspur district. Travelling by tractor, he distributed ration among people in Jhabkara village. “Around 15 villages along Ravi in Dinanagar tehsil of Gurdaspur have been affected by floods where teams from the district administration, BSF, army, SDRF and NDRF units have been conducting rescue operations. 70 individuals were evacuated from Jagochak Tanda village,” he said.

He said the administration has established relief camps for flood-affected residents in Marara, Bahmani, Government Senior Secondary School in Gahlari and Gurdwara Sri Tahli Sahib.

