Punjab: Restaurant owner shot dead in Amritsar

Two bike-borne masked men shot dead a restaurant owner at the Batala road in the vicinity of the police commissioner’s official residence, spreading panic in the area late on Sunday evening. The deceased, identified as shutosh Mahajan, 35, was working as a lab technician besides running a restaurant. Later, a social media account bearing the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the murder. The deceased, identified as shutosh Mahajan, 35, was working as a lab technician besides running a restaurant.

Eyewitnesses said one of the accused waited outside the restaurant while the other went in and sought a water bottle from Mahajan. In no time, the assailant fired six bullets, three of which hit the victim. The assailants fled on their bike. The victim was taken to a private hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him dead. Restaurant employees accused the police of reaching one hour after being informed. “Had the cops acted swiftly, the assailants would have been caught,” the employees said.

The Mohkampura police took CCTV footage from the restaurant. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sheetal Singh said initial investigation suggests it could be linked to either a business dispute or an extortion attempt.

Police officials said a thorough investigation was underway, and the culprits would be arrested soon.