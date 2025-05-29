Punjab: Sacked woman cop not questioned on health grounds

Sleuths of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) could not question the dismissed senior constable Amandeep Kaur in an alleged corruption case due to abdominal pain on Wednesday. She was diagnosed with kidney stone, and her condition is stated to be stable. Dismissed constable Amandeep Kaur was arrested with 17.7-gram heroin by the Bathinda police in April.

A local court had sent Kaur, who was arrested with 17.7-gram heroin by the Bathinda police last month, to VB’s custody for two days for questioning in connection with the disproportionate asset case.

VB’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kulwant Singh said Amandeep complained of abdominal pain following which she was immediately rushed to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital where she was diagnosed with kidney stone on Tuesday evening. “She was referred to the AIIMS today. The VB will approach the court for Amandeep’s questioning after doctors declare her medically fit,” said the DSP.

The DSP further stated that the VB approached the court with a plea to send Amandeep to judicial custody to enable her to get medical support. Later, on the orders of the court, she was shifted to the Bathinda central prison.

Officials said Amandeep was not admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, as her medical condition was not serious enough to warrant hospitalisation. Official sources said that doctors at AIIMS’s urology have prescribed a few tests before initiating further treatment.