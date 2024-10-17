Punjab: Sarpanch among 10 booked for firing during panchayat polls in Moga

letterschd@hindustantimes.com Repolling was conducted at the village on Wednesday. (HT File)

The Moga police have booked 10 persons, including a sarpanch candidate, in connection with the firing at Kotla Mehar Singh Wala village during polling for panchayat elections.

Two persons were injured in poll-related violence at the village in Bagahpurana subdivision of Moga district after gunshots were fired outside a polling booth when the voting was about to conclude on Tuesday.

The two injured persons have been identified as Baldev Singh and Hari Charan Singh. Hari has sustained a bullet injury.

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Ramna Jatt, Lali, Narain Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Jassi, Labh Singh, Jatinder Singh, Gurminder Singh, and Lakhwant Singh of Kotla Mehar Singh Wala village.

Assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh said that the complainant Gurpreet Singh who was the polling agent of a candidate in his statement said that some persons reached the polling stations in vehicles and opened fire.

The complainant claimed that after the accused sarpanch Gurpreet suspected that he may lose the election, they attempted booth capturing.

A case was registered under Sections 109, 221, 132, 62, 190 and 191 of the BNS and Sections 25,27/54/59 of the Arms Act at Bhagapurana police station.

Also, repolling was conducted at the village on Wednesday.