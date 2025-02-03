Punjab sees warmest Jan in 6 yrs; avg temp touches 19° C

Patiala : Punjab experienced its warmest January in six years, with major cities across the state reporting higher-than-usual daytime temperatures. The average maximum temperature in Punjab hovered around 19 degrees Celsius this January, a rise of 1-2 degrees Celsius from previous years, marking the highest since 2019. Commuters on their way to their destinations amid dense fog in Amritsar on Sunday. Sameer Sehgal/HT

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Patiala recorded an average maximum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius in January. Similarly, Ludhiana witnessed an average maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar reported an average maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius — the highest since 2018, when the city recorded 19.2 degrees.

In addition to warmer days, Punjab also experienced unusually mild nights this January. The average minimum temperature, or night temperature, was 7.8 degrees Celsius in Patiala, 8 degrees in Ludhiana, and 6.4 degrees in Amritsar—the highest since 2022.

When asked about the reasons behind the rise in average maximum temperatures, Surinder Paul, director of IMD Chandigarh, said: “Multiple factors contributed to the temperature increase in January. Firstly, frequent weak western disturbances altered the wind direction from the northwest —which typically brings cool air from the mountains — to the southwest. Secondly, the region experienced fewer foggy days due to reduced rainfall.”

Feb forecast: Warmer, drier conditions to persist

Following January’s trend, both maximum and minimum temperatures in Punjab are expected to remain above normal in February, according to the IMD’s forecast. This could negatively affect wheat yields, as the crop requires colder conditions for optimal growth. Additionally, February is expected to be as dry as January.

After experiencing 59% deficient rainfall in January, Punjab is likely to receive below-normal rainfall in February as well, according to the IMD.