Punjab sets ball rolling on 760-crore Japan-backed biodiversity project

Punjab has set in motion the process to implement the ₹760-crore biodiversity and natural resource conservation project, backed by a Japanese government agency, with the governing body approving the registration of a dedicated society and initiating the process to appoint a project management consultant.

The Punjab Biodiversity and Natural Resource Conservation Project is aimed at enhancing tree and forest cover, conserving biodiversity, promoting integrated landscape and livelihood improvement, and strengthening institutional capacity. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The Punjab Biodiversity and Natural Resource Conservation Project is an eight-year, ₹760.30-crore initiative supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), aimed at enhancing tree and forest cover, conserving biodiversity, promoting integrated landscape and livelihood improvement, and strengthening institutional capacity.

The minutes of discussion for the project were signed on January 15, 2025, while the formal JICA loan agreement was signed on March 27, 2025, between the Government of India and JICA.

The Shivalik region is set to be a key beneficiary. At a meeting in August, forest and wildlife conservation minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said the programme would focus on agroforestry, groundwater conservation and integrated watershed management in the region, besides developing ecotourism and livelihood opportunities for local communities.

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{{^usCountry}} At the first meeting of the project’s governing body last month, held under the chairmanship of principal chief conservator of forests Dharminder Sharma, the government moved to formalise the implementation structure for the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the first meeting of the project’s governing body last month, held under the chairmanship of principal chief conservator of forests Dharminder Sharma, the government moved to formalise the implementation structure for the project. {{/usCountry}}

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The governing body unanimously resolved to register the Punjab Biodiversity and Natural Resources Conservation Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. Saurabh Gupta, chief project director-cum-member secretary, was authorised to complete the registration process and sign the required documents.

The meeting also paved the way for the appointment of a project management consultant to provide technical, planning, procurement, monitoring, capacity-building and implementation support.

According to the minutes, the department had already issued an expression of interest and shortlisted three consultants. The JICA India Office subsequently conveyed its “No Objection” to the request for proposal process, allowing the consultant selection process to proceed in accordance with JICA procurement guidelines.

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The governing body includes senior officials from the forest, wildlife, agriculture, rural development, finance, environment, tourism and planning departments, besides representatives of Punjab Agricultural University and other institutions.