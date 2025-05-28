Punjab: SHO among four cops held for accepting 1-lakh bribe

Ferozepur : A station house officer (SHO) and three other police personnel in Fazilka were arrested for allegedly accepting ₹1-lakh bribe. A station house officer (SHO) and three other police personnel in Fazilka were arrested for allegedly accepting ₹ 1-lakh bribe.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption, stating: “No matter the level of the official, be it a minister, MLA, IAS/PCS officer or any government employee, anyone found indulging in corruption will face strict legal action.”

The case came to light when Dharminder Singh, father of 17-year-old Dilraj Singh, approached chief minister Bhagwant Mann with evidence of bribe demands by the cyber crime police station, Fazilka.

The police had confiscated the minor’s phone following a complaint.

Despite repeated attempts by the family to resolve the issue, they were forced to pay a bribe to settle the matter.

The arrested officials include the SHO, a reader, and two constables. They are now in custody and will face legal proceedings.