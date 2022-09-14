Punjab should take tips from Andhra for moving up the ‘Swachhta’ ladder
Even as cities in Punjab are struggling to climb the rankings in Swachh Sarvekshan, its partner state under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ Andhra Pradesh has set an example with 3 of its cities featuring in top 10 cleanest cities
Even as cities in Punjab are struggling to climb the rankings in Swachh Sarvekshan – an annual survey of hygiene, cleanliness and sanitation across India- its partner state under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’ Andhra Pradesh has set an example with three of its cities featuring in top 10 cleanest cities in the country in the last year’s nationwide survey under different categories.
While Vijaywada was adjudged the third cleanest city in the country in the category of a population of over 10 lakh, Visakhapatnam ranked ninth cleanest in the country for the second time in a row in the same category and Tirupati ranked third in the category of one to 10 lakh population. In complete contrast, only three cities in Punjab, Bathinda, Patiala and Ferozepur, could feature in the top 100 cleanest in the category of one to 10 lakh population. The closest to rank high on cleanliness being Bathinda at a dismal all-India rank of 79. Patiala and Ferozepur had ranked 86 and 96, respectively. Moreover, in over 10 lakh population categories, Amritsar ranked 34 while Ludhiana ranked 39 in the nationwide survey.
A strong political will, focused approach and bringing about an attitudinal change in the people to shun plastic and make the city garbage-free is what makes Andhra Pradesh different from Punjab when it comes to bringing about a ‘change’.
During a recent visit of Punjab-based journalists to Andhra Pradesh organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the landmarks achieved by the cities were shown through a video presentation with Visakhapatnam municipal commissioner G Laxmishah repeatedly asserting how they brought about the change gradually by changing public attitude. “We do not impose fines or any stringent measures. We focus on changing the attitude of people and providing them with alternatives (to plastic),” he said.
In these cities ranking high on cleanliness, segregation at source is the main mantra for real implementation of solid waste management. While cities in Punjab are still struggling to get waste segregated at source, there is 100 percent segregation of wet, dry and hazardous waste at all household and commercial establishments in Visakhapatnam.
Making the best use of technology, to ensure door-to-door collection, 604 vehicles have been provided for every 1,000 to 1,200 households in all the 98 wards. With the use of Radio Frequency Identification System (RFIDs), the MC has been effectively tagging all households where garbage has been collected on a daily basis that helps them to maintain data of garbage collection.
There is also 100 percent maintenance of twin bins at every commercial establishment for segregated collection of waste with mapped vehicles.
With its enormous force of 3.3 lakh self-help group members, 139 bulk waste generators, including resident welfare associations, 53,065 households have successfully been implementing on-site waste composting of wet waste at their premises with community participation.
To ensure a bin-free, litter-free and garbage-free city with a strategic approach, bins have been removed in all the residential areas of 98 wards and are provided in commercial areas only.
Moreover, to improve visual cleanliness, twin bins have been provided at every 50-metre distance.
To ensure a plastic-free environment, innovative ideas to provide alternatives have been effectively put into place like a cloth bag challenge which was also applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its implementation at the ground level.
The city has also ranked second in citizen feedback with the GVMC responding to public grievances regarding sanitation round the clock.
Setting another example from which Punjab can certainly benefit, one-third of treated wastewater in Visakhapatnam is being reutilised by industry. The city has also achieved a distinction in putting an end to manual scavenging by installing machines for the purpose. “We call manholes ‘mission holes’. They are not meant for human beings at all. It’s against human rights,” added Laxmishah.
-
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
-
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
-
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
-
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
-
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics