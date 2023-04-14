Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Singer Mankirt Aulakh followed by two bike-borne men

Singer Mankirt Aulakh followed by two bike-borne men

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 14, 2023 01:03 AM IST

Punjab singer Mankirt Aulakh, recently detained by NIA, allegedly followed by two bike-borne men. Aulakh lodged a complaint, and police are investigating.

Punjab singer Mankirt Aulakh, who was recently detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the Chandigarh airport while leaving for Dubai, has allegedly been followed by two bike-borne men.

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh. (HT Photo)
Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh. (HT Photo)

The two suspects with muffled faces were caught on CCTV when Aulakh along with staff was entering his residential complex Homeland Heights in Mohali late Wednesday night.

On Thursday Aulakh lodged a complaint at the Mohali SSP office and informed them about the attempted recce.

The incident occured when Aulakh was heading from Chandigarh to his residence in Mohali.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said his office had received a complaint and the matter was being investigated.

He said the bike-borne men were following the fleet of cars in which Aulakh was travelling. “The police are looking for the youths on the basis of their bike number and appearance,” he said.

Recently, Aulakh had also received a death threat from Davinder Bambiha Group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police dubai complaint punjab mohali chandigarh airport cctv death threat + 6 more
police dubai complaint punjab mohali chandigarh airport cctv death threat + 5 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out