Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Punjab: Sukhbir seeks immediate crop loss compensation

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Sept 22, 2025 06:52 am IST

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal says that if SAD is voted to power in 2027, they will lay concrete bundhs and embankments in flood-prone areas across Punjab.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday demanded that the Punjab government immediately provide compensation to farmers for crop losses caused by recent floods.

According to the state government estimates, people have suffered damages worth several thousand crores due to the recent floods.
Sukhbir stressed that the time to compensate farmers is now, when they need it most to prepare for the next sowing season. He also urged the AAP government to distribute certified seeds for the remaining two lakh acres of land and provide DAP fertilizer free of charge.

While addressing villagers in Phillaur, Sukhbir said if SAD is voted to power in 2027, they would lay concrete bundhs and embankments in flood-prone areas across Punjab. He criticized both the Congress and AAP for failing to maintain flood defenses, which had worsened the state’s flood problems.

