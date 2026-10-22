Punjab to crack down on illegal Pregabalin sales, says Dr Balbir

Amid growing concerns over the misuse of the habit-forming drug, Pregabalin, health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Wednesday warned that action would be taken against pharmacies found violating prescription and sale regulations.

Health minister warns chemists of action for violating prescription and sale regulations. (HT)

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The minister said the health department was keeping a close watch on around 35,000 chemist shops across the state to check the alleged over-the-counter sale of Pregabalin, a prescription medicine.

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“Pregabalin is a drug for patients with diabetes, or those who require pain relief. It is an excellent lifesaving drug. The misuse of the drug has earned it a bad name. The majority of chemists follow the law, but some are violating the rules. We will identify them and take action against them,” the minister said.

He also directed the drug wing of the Food and Drug Administration to ensure regular inspections with the assistance of the police so that no medicine dealer operated without a valid licence or sold life-saving medicines without a doctor’s prescription.

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{{^usCountry}} Pregabalin is a prescription-only medication for the treatment of nerve pain and seizures in certain adults. Doctors may also recommend it for treating anxiety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pregabalin is a prescription-only medication for the treatment of nerve pain and seizures in certain adults. Doctors may also recommend it for treating anxiety. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said the Union government had included Pregabalin under Schedule H1 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, on May 13, 2026. The new provision is scheduled to come into effect on November 12.

Last year, the Punjab government had banned the sale and stocking of Pregabalin tablets with a strength exceeding 75mg.

The habit-forming medicine continues to find favour among drug users because it is inexpensive, readily available and can be used to get high, relieve anxiety and intensify the effects of heroin, experts said.

Data accessed by HT shows that, between April 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026, Pregabalin-containing formulations worth ₹2 crore were seized from 71 firms for violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs Rules, 1945. The licences of 15 firms were cancelled, 42 firms were suspended, and court proceedings were initiated in four cases, officials said.

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A recent study by the Government Medical College (GMC), Patiala, titled “A Hospital Multicentric Observational Study Across Different Regions of Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh”, flagged high use of the drug among younger patients, particularly those who had begun using substances at an early age.

Dr Rohit Garg, professor in the department of psychiatry at GMC, Patiala, said many users initially turned to Pregabalin as an alternative to heroin but eventually became dependent on both substances.

“Most addicts started taking the tablets as an alternative to chitta (heroin). However, they are now addicted to both chitta and Pregabalin. We see drug addicts taking 10-15 tablets every day,” he said.

He added that no medication has been specifically approved for Pregabalin dependence, unlike opioid dependence, for which drugs such as buprenorphine or methadone are used.

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