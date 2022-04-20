Punjab to give ₹1-crore ex gratia to kin of cops killed on duty
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced ₹1-crore ex gratia for the families of Punjab Police personnel who are killed in the line of duty. He also announced to enhance the police welfare fund from ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore from this financial year.
Virtually addressing over 23,000 cops of all ranks, the chief minister directed them to adopt zero tolerance towards gangsters, drugs, terrorism, illegal mining and corruption.
While assuring the police personnel that there will be no interference in their department’s functioning, Mann exhorted them to perform their duties with professionalism, dedication and integrity, and make the Punjab Police one of the best forces in the country.
The CM asked the officers and other personnel to ensure safety and security of people in the state and take stringent action against lawbreakers judiciously without any pressure. He also urged them to treat the citizens with sincerity and dignity.
Chief secretary Anirudh Tiwari, additional chief secretary to CM A Venu Prasad, principal secretary home Anurag Verma and director general of police VK Bhawra were also present in the virtual meeting held through the Punjab Police technology platform.
-
Green clearances for key projects in Dahanu declared ‘null and void’
Mumbai The chairman of the newly-reconstituted Dahanu Taluka Environment Protection Authority has declared green clearances for key infrastructure projects passing through Dahanu taluka in Palghar district as 'null and void'. The projects include the National Highways Authority of India's Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway Phase-II, the MMRDA's Surya irrigation scheme, and the Dahanu Regional Plan. The Supreme Court established the DTEPA in 1996 to protect India's first notified eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in Dahanu.
-
These cows at Rajasthan shelter have fixed deposits in their names
Radha, Radhika, Sita and Geeta have a fixed deposit of ₹1 lakh each in their name. They are stray cows, which were adopted by a cow shelter in Rajasthan. The interest earned on the fixed deposit ensures some medical help for them. The Jamvay Jyoti Goshala (cow shelter) in Bhodki village of Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, has around 1,000 cows of which 31 milch cows have ₹1 lakh each as fixed deposit in banks.
-
Congress MP Manish Tewari backs clemency for Beant Singh assassin Rajoana
A day after his party colleague and fellow Lok Sabha member Ravneet Singh Bittu urged the government not to release former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajoana, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Wednesday backed clemency for the death-row convict who has been in prison for 26 years. Bittu was reacting to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for the Rajoana release.
-
Assam, Arunachal agree on formula to end border dispute
Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments on Wednesday agreed to set up district level committees headed by cabinet ministers to end the decades old border dispute between them in a time-bound manner—a move similar to the one Assam and Meghalaya had agreed earlier. The decision was taken at the second official meeting on the issue between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu in Guwahati.
-
CR to build bridge across Kurla station to ease movement of funeral processions
MUMBAI The Central Railway, along with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, will soon start the construction of a foot over bridge across the railway lines at Kurla, to allow the movement of funeral processions to the Kasaiwada cemetery. Due to the lack of an alternative road, the processions would usually pass through the Trombay railway line. The zonal railways has also floated a tender and plans to start the work immediately after monsoon.
