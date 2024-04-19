Punjab: Two Bambiha gang members held with 3 pistols, 1kg opium

The Jalandhar commissionerate police on Friday arrested two wanted members of the Bambiha gang and recovered three illegal pistols and 1kg of opium from them. The two members of the Bambiha gang, Anil Kumar and Mukesh Sharma, in the custody of the Jalandhar Police on Friday. (ANI Photo)

The accused were identified as Anil Kumar, alias Rocky, of Jalandhar’s Kabir Nagar and Mukesh Sharma, who was residing in Karol Bagh area of New Delhi.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said with the arrest of the accused, the police had averted targeted killings of members of their rival gang members in the city.

“Acting on a tip-off, the police team arrested Anil Kumar against whom 20 criminal cases are pending and recovered an illegal .32-bore pistol and three cartridges. He was jailed for eight years in Punjab and was out on bail at present,” the police commissioner said.

During interrogation, Anil Kumar admitted that one his accomplices, Mukesh Sharma, who is already declared proclaimed offender in three NDPS cases, was also a part of the conspiracy to eliminate members of the rival gang.

Police arrested Mukesh and recovered 1kg opium, two .32-bore pistols, four magazines and six cartridges.

“Both the members of the Bambiha gang were involved in multiple heinous crimes such as murder, threat, extortion, ransom and many other criminal activities in several districts of Punjab,” he said.

A fresh case has been registered against both the accused under the NDPS Act and Arms Act.