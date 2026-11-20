Two men, said to be close friends, from Pandher Kalan village of Amritsar district were found dead on the Fatehgarh Churian–Dera Baba Nanak road in Gurdaspur district. Police said it was due to a road mishap, but the families of both alleged that the two men were deliberately killed owing to a land dispute. The deceased have been identified as Harinder Singh and Pritam Singh.

The deceased have been identified as Harinder Singh and Pritam Singh. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rajbir Singh, nephew of deceased Pritam Singh, said both had visited the Dera Baba Nanak tehsil a day earlier. According to him, the dispute involved six to seven acres of land in Hardorwal village belonging to Harinder Singh. Rajbir alleged that possession of the land was scheduled to be taken with police assistance, but the rival party from Hardorwal attacked and killed both while they were returning toward their village from Dera Baba Nanak.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Ashok Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Dera Baba Nanak police station, said the two men died in a road accident while travelling from Dera Baba Nanak toward Fatehgarh Churian. “The Dera Baba Nanak police have registered a case against four individuals. Raids are underway to arrest the accused,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}