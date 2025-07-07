Punjab VB probes SAD leader Majithia’s assets in Gorakhpur

A six-member team from the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrived in Gorakhpur on Saturday evening to investigate several properties linked to former Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and his associates, officials said. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia

The probe is part of an ongoing investigation into the disproportionate assets case filed against the Akali leader.

The vigilance team examined documents related to property ownership and financial transactions connected to Majithia and his network. Over 3,000 pages of records were photocopied during the operation, and multiple employees were questioned on-site, officials added.

The Akali leader, who was arrested on June 25, is currently in judicial custody. The investigation into the DA case has extended beyond Punjab to properties allegedly linked to him in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

On Sunday, the team visited the now-defunct Saraya Distillery located in Jungle Tinkonia No. 2 near the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA). Although the distillery ceased operations in 2022, officials seized numerous records from its custodian Sharvan Kumar Vishnoi and security in-charge Jaswant Singh. The team closely examined documents related to production, sales, and individual ownership shares associated with the Majithia family.

This marks the second inspection by the vigilance bureau of both the distillery and Majithia’s kothi (bungalow)—properties under scrutiny following reports from an enforcement directorate official who claimed to possess evidence of financial misconduct.

The Saraya distillery, spread over approximately 107 acres, remains heavily guarded throughout the year. Locals claim the property was once a bustling unit, but its activity has declined significantly in recent years.

Senior officials from the Punjab Police, including SP and deputy rank officers, declined to share details with the media, citing the ongoing investigation. However, sources indicate that authorities suspect the properties may have been acquired and maintained using funds allegedly linked to illegal activities, including drug trafficking.

Historical records reveal that the Majithia family migrated from Punjab to Gorakhpur in 1907. They established Saraya Sugar Mill and the distillery and played a significant role in the development of Sardar Nagar town.

Meanwhile, Majithia’s legal team has refuted the allegations, claiming they are politically motivated and asserting that all properties and financial holdings are legal and properly accounted for.