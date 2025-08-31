Punjab: Warring alleges mismanagement of dams, headworks; seeks probe

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday demanded a probe, alleging criminal negligence by people involved in management of dams and water headworks in the state. Warring, after touring various flood-hit parts of the state during the last three days, said there was one common question asked by people, as to why the authorities allowed water in dams to overflow till the last minute. (HT)

Warring, after touring various flood-hit parts of the state during the last three days, said there was one common question asked by people, as to why the authorities allowed water in dams to overflow till the last minute. “Why was not the water released gradually in advance, so that later the dams could hold the extra water?” he asked, noting that had it been done on time, the extent of devastation may well have been minimised.

This was more of a “criminal negligence” than an unforeseen natural disaster, he remarked.

He also referred to the crashing of two floodgates of the Madhopur headworks, which, he said, happened because these were not properly maintained. He said since extra water from the headworks was also not released on time, it led to huge pressure and eventually crashing of the gates.

Warring called for fixing the responsibility for this disaster: “It must not be business as usual. Strict action must be taken against those who did not act in time to prevent such huge damage and devastation.”