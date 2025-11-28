Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: Work starts on new serai near Golden Temple

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 06:16 am IST

It was dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and named Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial Complex.

Amid rising footfall of devotees at Golden Temple, work of a new big serai was inaugurated by the Sikh leaders on Thursday at the site of old Akali market. It was dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and named Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial Complex.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami laying foundation stone of new serai for devotees near Golden Temple. (HT Photo)
Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami laying foundation stone of new serai for devotees near Golden Temple. (HT Photo)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) laid its foundation stone, after performing ardas. Initially, construction work for four blocks has begun. On this occasion, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami,Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, granthi of Golden Temple Giani Baljit Singh, along with other prominent personalities, were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru is being commemorated nationwide with the support of Sikh organisations and sangat. As a memorial to this historic anniversary, a grand complex is being constructed in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur. He informed that the complex will include more than one thousand rooms for the sangat, a large parking area, 25 halls, and a market.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Work starts on new serai near Golden Temple
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Sikh leaders inaugurated a new serai at the Golden Temple site, named Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial Complex, to honor the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami announced the construction of four blocks, including over a thousand rooms, a large parking area, and 25 halls, commemorating the historic occasion.