Punjab: Work starts on new serai near Golden Temple

Amid rising footfall of devotees at Golden Temple, work of a new big serai was inaugurated by the Sikh leaders on Thursday at the site of old Akali market. It was dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and named Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Memorial Complex. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami laying foundation stone of new serai for devotees near Golden Temple. (HT Photo)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) laid its foundation stone, after performing ardas. Initially, construction work for four blocks has begun. On this occasion, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami,Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, granthi of Golden Temple Giani Baljit Singh, along with other prominent personalities, were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru is being commemorated nationwide with the support of Sikh organisations and sangat. As a memorial to this historic anniversary, a grand complex is being constructed in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur. He informed that the complex will include more than one thousand rooms for the sangat, a large parking area, 25 halls, and a market.