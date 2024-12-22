Punjabi Sahit Akademi hosts national seminar on mini stories

Punjabi Sahit Akademi, Ludhiana, hosted a national seminar on mini stories on Sunday, with an aim to provide a platform to scholars to explore the artistic and cultural significance of mini-stories as a literary genre, engaging participants in thought-provoking discussions about their evolution and impact in Punjabi literature. Special guest Harbhajan Singh Khemkerni appreciated the Akademi for organising such insightful events, suggesting that they provide new writers with valuable insights into the craft of writing. (HT Photo)

The Akademi’s general secretary Gulzar Singh Pandher kicked off the event by welcoming the attendees and sharing an overview of the Akademi’s, activities.

Writer Pardeep Kaura highlighted the structural elements of mini stories, emphasising the importance of narrative style, structure, and dramatic elements in their impact on readers.

Similarly, literary scholar Ashok Bhatia presented a comparative study of Punjabi and Hindi mini stories, illustrating the common themes of reason, politics and communalism across both languages.

Also, Naib Singh Mandir presented a paper on the place of mini stories in narrative history emphasised the significance of storytelling in this genre. Meanwhile, Niranjan Boha delved into the structure and language of mini stories, stressing the importance of the story’s internal meaning, which should not be revealed by its title.

Yograj Prabhakar, who graced the event as the chief guest commended the research papers, noting that a writer’s linguistic knowledge is crucial to connecting with the reader. He also called for writers to focus on international-level works.

On this occasion, Gurcharan Kaur Thind’s book ‘Lahinde Punjab Ch 14 Din’ and Harbhajan Singh Khemkarni’s ‘Basant Kav Rang’ were released to the public, further enriching the world of Punjabi literature.

The seminar saw the participation of numerous scholars, including Joginder Singh Nirala, Trilochan Lochi, Janmeja Singh Johal, Karamjeet Singh Grewal, and many others, highlighting the growing significance of mini stories in Punjabi literary society.

Jeevanjot Punjabi Sahit Sabha honours literary stalwarts at annual event

Jeevanjot Punjabi Sahit Sabha, Sahnewal, hosted its annual honor ceremony and Kavi Darbar, celebrating the enriched heritage of Punjabi literature. The event paid tribute to renowned storyteller Surinder Deep, along with poets Rajdeep Singh Toor and Dalbir Singh Kaler, for their exceptional work.

During this, Surinder Deep, author of books like ‘Mann De Moti’ and ‘Jeevan Asees’, was praised for her intriguing storytelling and warm personality.