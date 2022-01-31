Punjabis will never give chance to Kejriwal’s failed Delhi model: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said that Punjabis will never give a chance to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s failed Delhi model in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering at the residence of SAD’s Patiala Rural constituency candidate Jaspal Singh Bittu Chattha after inducting scores of Congress leaders into the party, Sukhbir said, “Implementing the Delhi model will mean charging the farmers for supply of power for the agriculture sector and doing away with the free agriculture supply scheme launched by the SAD.”

It also means supply of power to the domestic and industrial sector at the rate of ₹13 per unit, he claimed.

“Kejriwal has always taken a stand against Punjab on all important issues. Be it the issue of sharing of Punjab’s river waters with Haryana and Delhi, closure of thermal plants of the state or registering criminal cases against Punjab’s farmers for burning paddy stubble, Kejriwal has taken a stand against Punjabis in the Supreme Court,” SAD chief said.

He also urged the people not to be fooled by the guarantees being given by AAP. “What is the guarantee that the AAP will even stick together as a party. You have seen earlier as how three out of its four MPs and eleven out of its twenty legislators left the party,” he said.