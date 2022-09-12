PUTA for restoring admissions to nuclear medicine course at Panjab University
PUTA said the admission process should be restored by making timely efforts to sign an MoU with another suitable institute, to impart training to the students
The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) executive in its meeting on Friday resolved that the varsity should restore the admission process to the MSc nuclear medicine course.
The teachers’ body said the admission process should be restored by making timely efforts to sign an MoU with another suitable institute, to impart training to the students. In June, PU had kept admissions to the course in abeyance for want of renewal of the MoU with PGIMER. Recently, PGIMER in a communication to PU, declined to run the joint course with it.
PUTA also resolved that the show-cause notice served to Dr Vijayta Chadha, former chairperson of nuclear medicine department, be withdrawn immediately, and JAAC (for 2022) constituted by her be restored immediately to uphold the constitutional provisions. The teachers’ body also condemned the show-cause notice issued by PU last month to three faculty members for visiting the US for a project.
Regarding the forthcoming elections of the teachers’ body, the PUTA executive authorised the president and secretary to appoint the returning officer, who will be entrusted with a responsibility of conducting PUTA elections for the term 2022-23.
Regarding the enhancement in the retirement age of teacher to 65 years, PUTA executive decided that the vice-chancellor will be requested to extend the retirement age of teachers to 65 without any further delay, in order to bring parity with the teachers of colleges in Chandigarh, affiliated with the university, in anticipation of the approval by the syndicate/senate.
They also requested the university authorities to implement the promotion policy at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital at the earliest.
Panchkula: Residents’ tussle prolongs kids’ wait for swings at MDC Sector 4 park
Children's wait for swings at the biggest park of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 4, continues as sparring residents of the locality have failed to arrive at a consensus over their installation despite intervention by the Haryana Human Rights Commission. A section of residents from the sector has been demanding an open gym in the sector's central park, nearly 1 acre in size, while another section has been against it.
42-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Badmajra village
A 42-year-old man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Badmajra village on Sunday morning. Investigating officer ASI Angrez Singh said the deceased used to work as a door-to-door garbage collector in Kharar, and lived with his wife and three minor children. On Sunday, his wife found his body hanging around 8.30 am and alerted the police, who responded to the scene and rushed the man to the civil hospital in Kharar.
Deadly curve on Mohali’s Airport Road: Gurdwara to get 3 acres, ₹2.5 crore in exchange for vacating land
Work to straighten out the deadly curve near Gurdwara Mata Sunder Kaur in Sector 70 on Airport Road may finally begin in two months, with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority finalising the compensation for the gurdwara management in exchange for giving up a portion of land. Nearly six months later, now, GMADA has decided to compensate the management with 3 acres of land in Sector 77, along with ₹2.5 crore.
Panchkula reports zero Covid case after 135 days
Panchkula on Sunday reported no new Covid-19 case, a first since April 29, 135 days ago. Even Mohali logged only two fresh cases, a number last seen on April 23. However, Chandigarh continued to report double-digit cases, as 18 people tested positive on Sunday. In all, the tricity recorded 20 new infections, down from 48 the day before.
JEE Advanced: Chinmay tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 42
Chinmay Khokar has emerged as the tricity topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced with an all-India rank of 42. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, and resident of Sector 43, Chandigarh, Chinmay scored 256 out of 360 marks. The 18-year-old wants to pursue computer science engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. Speaking about his preparation, Chinmay said, “I trusted my teachers and their experience, and studied 10-11 hours a day to crack the exam.” His elder brother Adit is studying at IIT Kanpur. Another student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, Anirudh Garg, scored AIR 50.
