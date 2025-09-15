Rahul Gandhi to visit flood-hit Punjab today

Congress leader and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit flood-affected areas of Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts of the state on Monday. As per his schedule, after landing at Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport here at 9.30 am, Rahul would leave for Ghonewal village in Ramdas block, one of the worst-affected villages of the state. He will pay obeisance at the historic Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas before leaving for Gurchak village in Dera Baba Nanak and Makaura in Dinanagar sub-divisions of Gurdaspur district. (@INCIndia)

He will also go to flood-hit areas of Pathankot district from where he would return to Delhi.

Lashing out at the Congress leader, Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu said that he was busy “holidaying” when the elections for Vice President were being held. “When Punjab was drowning, you (Rahul Gandhi) were indulging in luxury in Malaysia,” he stated in a social media post.

The death toll because of the floods presently stands at 56 while crops on 1.98 lakh hectares were damaged. On September 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the flood situation and damage in Punjab after conducting an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas during his visit. He had announced a financial assistance of ₹1,600 crore for the flood-hit state. Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamity.