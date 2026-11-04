Rahul, Kharge to kick-start Congress’ poll campaign with Sangrur rally today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will participate in the ‘Insaaf Rally’ scheduled to be held in Sangrur’s Phaguwal village on November 4, state unit president Pargat Singh said on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to meet the families of victims of drug-related violence.

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Addressing a press conference after inspecting the venue and preparations for the rally, Singh claimed that the rally will provide a platform to raise issues concerning Punjab’s rights, justice and future, adding that the state is currently facing several major challenges.

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“The Congress party has consistently stood by the people of Punjab and has continued to fight for the protection of their constitutional and democratic rights. The rally will provide an important platform to take the concerns and demands of Punjab’s people to the national level,” he said, appealing to Congress workers and the people of Punjab to participate in the rally in large numbers.

He said Rahul and Kharge will reach the venue by noon and would later meet the families of victims of drug-related violence. He did not name the families.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior party leaders, including Congress general secretary and Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot, have been visiting the venue to review arrangements for the rally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior party leaders, including Congress general secretary and Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot, have been visiting the venue to review arrangements for the rally. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab had deteriorated considerably, leaving ordinary citizens feeling insecure.

“A nexus between extortionists and political elements has adversely affected the state over the past four-and-a-half years. The government’s claims regarding the eradication of drugs and gangster culture differ from the ground reality,” he said.

This will be Rahul’s third visit to Sangrur district. His first visit was in 2013 to lay the foundation stone for the PGI satellite centre in Ghabdan village, and he later addressed an election rally in Ballian village in 2017 on the final day of campaigning for the Punjab assembly polls.

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