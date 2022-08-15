Railway Police AIG takes stock of security at Ludhiana station ahead of Independence Day
A day before the scheduled Independence Day celebrations at the Guru Nanak Stadium — which will see the participation of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Government Railway Police’s assistant inspector general Harmeet Singh Hundal visited the railway station to take stock of the security arrangements.
In a bid to ensure better coordination with the security teams deployed at the station, which is located behind the Guru Nanak Stadium, Hundal held a special meeting with the protection force officials and met station director Abhinav Singla and discussed the security plan.
Notably, the station is among the vulnerable stations on the radar of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu — founder of banned terror outfit Sikhs for Justice, who recently threatened to damage railway property and replace the National Flag installed at stations with Khalistan flags.
The AIG also inspected the railway security deputed near the celebrations venue.
“We have deployed adequate force to guard the station including anti sabotage teams and dog squads. Moreover, GRP has great coordination with RPF here. We have got an extra reserved force deployed here especially for Independence Day. The Railway Police has garnered a great help from the Commissionerate police as Ludhiana CP Kaustubh Sharma himself is coordinating with the cops here,” he said.
Over 200 police personnel have been deployed to guard the station, including 124 from GRP and 74 from the Railway Police Force other than the commissionerate police.
Around 100 cameras have also been installed at the railway station to monitor activities.
Meanwhile Praveen Kanda, superintendent of police operations, GRP, who has been made in-charge of the security operations at the station also visited the station on Sunday and inspected tracks, train yards and other key areas at the station including Parking areas, circulating areas and platforms at the station.
“Special plans have been made to counter or avoid any anti national activity by the notorious elements. I chaired a meeting with the RPF too and the forces are equipped enough to guard our national flag and pride,” he said.
The routes leading towards the stadium from the station were sealed from 8 pm on Sunday and will remain closed till Monday afternoon or after the CM’s function.
