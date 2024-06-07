Rain brings respite from searing heat in Chandigarh

With 3.2 mm rain recorded in the city on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday, city residents got some relief from the scorching heat as the maximum temperature fell below 40°C for the first time since mid May. A tree was uprooted due to storm on Wednesday in Sector 36 residential area in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Heatwave conditions are unlikely for the next couple of days, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.

The maximum temperature fell from 42.9°C on Wednesday to 39.3°C on Thursday, 0.5 degree above normal. This is the lowest since May 23, when the mercury read 38.9°C. The minimum temperature also dipped from 30.2°C on Wednesday to 22.2°C on Thursday, 4.2 degrees below normal. This is the lowest that it has gone since May 14, when it was 20.9°C.

IMD officials have forecast partially cloudy weather for the next couple of days. Due to the late-night rain and hailstorm in parts of the tricity, including Panchkula and Zirakpur, the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond the normal mark during this period, as forecast at the beginning of the month.

However, with dry weather expected after this, the maximum temperature can shoot up to 44°C by next week. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 42°C and 43°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 24°C and 26°C.

Due to strong winds on Wednesday night, as many as 36 trees were uprooted across Chandigarh, including the dividing roads of Sector 32/33, Sector 45/46 and Sector 20/30.

At the light point of Sector 22/23, a tree branch fell on scooterists, injuring them. A tree also fell in the mini market of Sector 43-B, while another collapsed on the dividing road of Sector 36 and 3, resulting in complete closure of the road. A large tree was also uprooted in Sector 36.