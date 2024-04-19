Rain, hail trigger worries of damage to standing crop, grains in mandis in Karnal, Ambala

Amid the ongoing wheat harvesting season, light rain coupled with thunderstorm and hailstorm in a few pockets of Karnal and Ambala triggered worries of crop damage on Friday. There are also worries that the already procured grains, which continue to lie in the open in mandis, may get drenched. Hail-covered sacks of grains at the mandi in Indri in Karnal on Friday. (HT Photo)

As per the evening bulletin of India Metrological Department (IMD)’s Chandigarh Centre, “Very light rain/thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Haryana” that led to a minor fall of 0.2°C in the average maximum temperature.

While Karnal’s Indri station recorded 8mm rain, in Chandigarh, it was 7 mm while in Ambala, it was 6 mm till 5:30 pm, the IMD said.

Jagbir, a farmer from Indri, said that the hailstorm occurred for nearly 15 minutes and the local grain market turned white even as thousands of procured sacks lay in the open due to tardy lifting.

Gaje Singh, another local farmer, said that there could be damage to the standing crop in the fields due to the hailstorm.

When contacted, Wazir Singh, deputy director of agriculture (DDA), Karnal, said that there have been reports of hailstorm in Indri block, but it would be too early to comment on any damage.

“An assessment will be conducted in the fields to check on this, but I don’t think that such light rain or hail could have any major impact. Almost 65% of the wheat crop has already been harvested in Karnal.”

Raghubir Singh, a farmer from Pundrak village who was at Karnal’s new grain market, said that though the procurement process was smooth, the agency concerned had not lifted the grains on time.

Sushil Gupta, AAP state president and INDIA bloc candidate from Kurukshetra, who was at Yamunanagar’s Radaur, said that the mandi was jam-packed due to which farmers are facing difficulties.

“Due to slow lifting, farmers are not able bring their produce for procurement. This government does not care about farmers and has given lifting tenders to their allies, who are not doing their job,” said Gupta.

As per the Karnal deputy commissioner’s office, there has been arrival of 4.67 lakh tonne wheat at the procurement centres and all of it has been purchased by the agencies.

Ambala deputy commissioner Shaleen, who visited procurement centres in his area, said, “All arrangements are in place at the mandis. The lifting will also pick up pace within the next two-three days.”

On the likely damage, he said that a report will be sought from the department concerned.