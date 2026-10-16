Rain lashes parts of J&K

Rain lashed several plain areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, while the higher reaches of the Kashmir valley remained draped in white after fresh overnight snowfall, prompting the authorities to press men and machinery into service to clear snow from the vital roadways, officials said.

A view of season’s first snowfall near Zojila pass on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

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Udhampur in the Jammu region recorded the highest rainfall at 59.6mm, followed by Poonch (39.5mm), Samba (34mm), Shopian (34mm), Baramulla (29mm), Katra (23.1mm), Ramban (17mm), Anantnag (16mm), Kulgam (18mm) and Jammu (7.6mm), according to weather data.

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The heavy rain in Jammu also triggered flashflood-like situations in several areas, they said.

Widespread rain also lashed the Valley, including Srinagar (12mm), during the night and continued till Thursday morning, as the weather remained cloudy in most parts of the region, officials said.

According to the meteorological department, rain and gusty winds are likely to continue across J&K on Thursday, amid warning of isolated hailstorms and light snowfall over the higher reaches.

Few areas in the higher reaches received intermittent snowfall for the third consecutive night, as mountains and meadows in the tourist resorts of Sonamarg and the upper areas of Gulmarg remained draped in white, the officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The snow also led to the closure of a few vital roads, including the Mughal Road – the alternate road link connecting the Valley with the Jammu region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The snow also led to the closure of a few vital roads, including the Mughal Road – the alternate road link connecting the Valley with the Jammu region. {{/usCountry}}

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The authorities have pressed men and machinery into service to clear the roads, where traffic movement would be allowed once the snow-filled stretches are cleared.

The wet spell over the past three days has brought down the mercury in the Valley, with the day temperature hovering nearly 3-9°C below normal, and the minimum 1-3°C lower, the officials said.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 17.4°C and a minimum of 6°C, they said. Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 33.1°C, and a minimum of 17.6°C.The minimum was 2°C in Sonamarg, while no data was available from Pahalgam till the filing of this report.

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Snowfall was reported in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri and Kathua in the Jammu division, triggering cold wave conditions in the hilly districts of the region, the officials said.

The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain in the Valley, with light snow in the higher reaches, along with thunder/gusty winds and hailstorms at isolated places.