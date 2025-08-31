Rain-triggered landslide leaves two injured in Shimla’s Rampur

A man and his son were injured when a landslide damaged five houses in Rampur sub division of Shimla district, while another mudslide in the Jatog cantonment of Shimla triggered the evacuation of four families after a spell of heavy rain on Saturday, officials said. Repair and restoration work underway after a landslide damaged part of Kiratpur-Manali Highway near Pandoh, in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday. (PTI)

The victims of the Rampur landslide were identified as Pyare Lal and his son Hemant and Pyare Lal, they said, adding that there was no casualty in the landslide at Jatog Cantt as the army accommodation was evacuated at night before the incident.

Meanwhile, a vehicle was damaged by a shooting stone near Shoghi on the Chandigarh-Shimla highway.

A fresh landslide near Hanogi on the Chandigarh-Manali four-lane highway led to the suspension of traffic early on Saturday. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said the National Highway number 3 that links Chandigarh to the tourist town of Manali is among the 842 roads blocked in the state following heavy rain in the region. National highway-305 was blocked between Aut and Sainj in Kullu district, while traffic on NH-5 was disrupted at Nathpa, Nigulsari and Pagal Nalla in Kinnaur district due to multiple.

Recurring rainfall is hampering the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, in view of the damage to the Kiratpur-Pandoh-Kullu-Manali corridor, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav held a meeting with senior NHAI officials in Shimla on Friday to review the situation and undertake immediate restoration.

The restoration is underway at 10 locations on the Kullu-Manali section that have been washed away by the overflowing Beas river and five locations that have been partially damaged by floods, resulting in cutting off connectivity to the tourist town of Manali from the rest of the state through NH-21. The NHAI has decided to extend financial support to Himachal Pradesh public works department for the maintenance of the PWD road that is being used for the highway traffic.

In addition, permanent restoration of other locations that have been damaged by rains/floods on the Kiratpur-Pandoh-Manali section will be undertaken. A detailed project report for the permanent restoration is in progress. Various options are being explored, including the construction of tunnels, elevated structures and slope stabilisation. For short-term rectification, a sum of ₹100 crore has been sanctioned by the NHAI. Measures are also being taken for long-term solutions of these stretches.

This monsoon, the state has seen 320 casualties of which 166 deaths were caused by rain-related incidents, such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered disasters, while 154 people died in road accidents, the SDMA said.

More rain predicted

The met department has issued an orange alert of light to moderate rain at many places and one or two intense to very intense spells at isolated places likely in Hamirpur,Kangra Sirmaur, Mandi, Bilaspur, Una, Shimla and Solan. The met department has issued Yellow alert of light to moderate rain likely at few places and one to two intense spells at isolated places likely in Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts while light rain is predicted for other places in the state.

432 drinking water schemes partially restored in Kullu: Agnihotri

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday reviewed the disaster affected drinking water projects with the officials of Jal Shakti Department in district Kullu.

“As many as 506 out of 708 schemes of the Jal Shakti Department have been affected. So far 432 schemes were partially restored by the department,” said Agnihotri.

Bar council condemns assault on Chamba advocates

The Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh has strongly condemned the alleged physical assault and misbehaviour by the deputy commissioner of Chamba against members of the District Bar Association. The incident occurred when the advocates were addressing public issues. The council demanded an inquiry and strict action against the officials involved.

On August 29, members of the District Bar Association had gone to the DC’s office to raise issues of inconvenience being faced by residents and pilgrims on the Manimahesh Yatra. In a statement, the bar council alleged that the DC had misbehaved and roughed up advocates. It sought strict disciplinary and penal action against the erring officers within 10 days and urged the state police chief to register an FIR against the DC. The statement said that in case the demands are not met the advocates “reserve the right to hold a statewide protest”.