Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rajpura civil hospital employee, aide held for running sex test centre
chandigarh news

Rajpura civil hospital employee, aide held for running sex test centre

The duo was running the illegal sex determination test centre from a secluded room on Rajpura civil hospital premises
A case has been registered under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.
Published on Jan 06, 2022 10:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patiala

A Haryana health department team has busted an illegal sex determination centre being run by an employee at the Rajpura civil hospital in Punjab’s Patiala district.

The accused has been identified as Ram Kumar Murthy, a Class-4 employee at the hospital. One of his accomplices has also been arrested.

In a joint operation with their Patiala district counterparts, a Karnal health department team sent a decoy patient — pregnant woman — to the hospital along with 25,000 to pay to Ram Kumar for the test. He was arrested red-handed during a raid.

Rajpura senior medical officer Jagpalinder Singh said the team also seized a portable ultrasound machine from Ram Kumar and his aide’s possession. “They were running the centre from a secluded room on the hospital premises. We have initiated an inquiry into the matter,” he said.

A case has been registered under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act of 1994.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP