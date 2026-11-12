{Reading falls from 314 to 206 in a day} Ludhiana’s air quality improves as AQI falls to 206

The district’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 206 on Wednesday from 314 a day earlier, bringing Ludhiana’s air quality back into the ‘poor’ category after it had slipped into the ‘very poor’ zone on Tuesday. However, pollution levels remained high, with PM2.5 continuing to be the dominant pollutant.

The air quality in the district has been affected by a spurt in stubble-burning incidents across Punjab, while emissions from firecrackers during Diwali celebrations added to the pollution load. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

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The AQI peaked at 281 around midnight before declining through the day to reach its lowest reading of 206 at 3 pm. Despite the improvement, pollution levels remained elevated, with PM2.5 continuing to be the predominant pollutant.

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The air quality in the district has been affected by a spurt in stubble-burning incidents across Punjab, while emissions from firecrackers during Diwali celebrations added to the pollution load.

According to Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data, farm fire incidents in Ludhiana district rose by 33 in a single day to reach 226 on November 9. The district had recorded 106 incidents on November 6, 122 on November 7 and 193 on November 8. On November 10, the state reported 345 farm fire incidents.

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{{^usCountry}} The rise in incidents came as the paddy harvesting season neared completion. Of the nearly 2.6 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation in the district, around 94% had been harvested by Monday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rise in incidents came as the paddy harvesting season neared completion. Of the nearly 2.6 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation in the district, around 94% had been harvested by Monday. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, enforcement against stubble burning continued. Between September 15 and November 9, authorities inspected 175 fields and physically confirmed crop burning at 90 locations. Environmental compensation of ₹3.95 lakh was imposed in 75 cases, while 18 FIRs were registered. Authorities also made 68 red entries in farmers’ land records and issued 26 warning notices to nodal and supervisory officers.

A red entry is an adverse remark in a farmer’s land revenue records for violating the ban on stubble burning.

PPCB chief engineer RK Ratra said, “Farm fires had peaked around Diwali and the day after, but incidents had since declined as more than 90% of the paddy crop has been harvested. Firecracker emissions had further aggravated pollution during the festive period. Ludhiana lies in the middle of the state. No matter which direction the wind flows, the smoke is bound to cross through the city.”

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Ratra attributed the improvement in air quality to the decline in farm fires and a slight increase in wind speed. “Now that farm fires have come down and wind speed has increased a little, we can see a fall in AQI levels,” he added.