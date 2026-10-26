Regional Buzz I When facts tell a different story

When facts tell a different story

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (HT Photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday boasted about his government’s resolution in the Punjab assembly against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-lists irregularities, but erred on a key fact. Claiming that no resolution has been passed in any other state assembly on this much-talked about issue, Mann said, “Most state governments are of the BJP, whereas Congress governments in two-three states lack the courage. Only the AAP government in Punjab raises its voice against every ‘dhakkheshahi’ (coercive tactics) and anti-people laws.” What the CM overlooked was the Congress-led United Democratic Front government’s resolution passed by the Keralam assembly on October 12, seeking CEC’s removal.

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Bajwa taken aback

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa was left red-faced after making a remark to take a dig at the AAP government. Addressing a press conference in Bathinda on October 21, the Congress leader urged voters to elect educated candidates, saying he felt pained to be the LoP in an AAP-dominated House where 47 of the 117 MLAs had studied only up to class 12. However, when a reporter quipped that former Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was a matriculate, an embarrassed Bajwa said the issue should not be taken lightly and he was referring to the present assembly.

Waris Punjab De’s wait for EC registration

With the 2027 Punjab assembly elections approaching, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) has stepped up political activities, putting up hoardings across the state. The outfit, floated by jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s father at the Maghi Mela in Muktsar in January 2025, has inducted new faces and announced 12 candidates but is yet to secure formal registration or an election symbol from the Election Commission of India. Raising questions over the delay, it asks: “Are we not part of democracy?”

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{{^usCountry}} Spring in Haryana Cong’s step {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spring in Haryana Cong’s step {{/usCountry}}

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Ever since Congress appointed Sanjay Dutt as in-charge of Haryana affairs, the principal opposition party has been undergoing a much-needed overhaul. A renewed spring in the steps of Congress workers is clearly visible. Leading from the front, Dutt, a former three-term MLA of Maharashtra, is known for his hands on approach. Refusing to confine himself to Delhi, he has been criss-crossing the state, reaching out to party workers and reviving the organisation at the grassroots along with Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh who is equally active.

Credit war over ambulance

An ambulance in Junga started a credit war between the Congress and the BJP in Himachal. Saffron party’s zila parishad member Kush Vikram Sen took to social media saying though the ambulance was brought to the area, the vehicle was of no use sans a driver. Sen had won the zila parishad seat defeating a candidate backed by Congress minister Anirudh Singh. “The BJP went to town singing paeans after its MP provided the ambulance. But now they come to us asking for a driver. You cannot first bring an elephant and then arrange grass for it later,” Anirudh said, adding that driver would be provided soon.

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Drone show at Kullu Dussehra

The International Kullu Dussehra this year got a techno lift, as 500 drones lit up the sky to bring Ramayana alive. The first-of-its-kind drone show, which lasted about half an hour, depicted the story of Lord Ram from his exile to the burning of Lanka, while also offering glimpses of Himachali culture. The laser light show at the Rath Maidan also added a new dimension to the festival. The International Kullu Dussehra is the largest fair in Himachal, taking the state’s rich cultural heritage, folk traditions and ‘Dev’ culture to the world. The grandeur of the festival is attaining new heights every year.

(Contributed by Navneet Sharma, Vishal Joshi, Hillary Victor, Pawan Sharma, Shailee Dogra)

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