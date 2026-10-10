Resilient, sustainable infrastructure key to Himachal’s growth: Governor

Himachal Pradesh governor Kavinder Gupta emphasised the importance of resilient and sustainable infrastructure for the socio-economic development of border and remote regions, particularly in the Himalayan terrain.

The governor also stressed the need for continued efforts towards improving connectivity while ensuring safety, environmental sustainability and enhanced disaster preparedness in the state. (HT Photo)

He said this during a meeting with the Director General of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Lt. General Harpal Singh, who had called on the governor at Lok Bhavan, Shimla, on Friday.

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Lt. General Harpal Singh apprised the governor of the ongoing activities and initiatives of the BRO in Himachal Pradesh and its efforts towards maintaining connectivity under challenging geographical and climatic conditions.

The governor appreciated the vital role being played by the BRO in strengthening road connectivity in remote and strategically important areas of the state.

The governor also stressed the need for continued efforts towards improving connectivity while ensuring safety, environmental sustainability and enhanced disaster preparedness in the state.

Governor calls upon youth to contribute to nation-building

While addressing the convocation ceremony of Bahra University in Solan district on Friday, Gupta called upon the youth to contribute to nation-building.

He said that knowledge must be complemented by skills, sensitivity, ethical values and a sense of responsibility and asked the students to remain connected to their cultural roots while embracing innovation and new opportunities.

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{{^usCountry}} On this occasion, he conferred degrees upon 577 students. The governor said that the occasion marked not merely the completion of an academic journey but also the beginning of a new phase filled with opportunities, challenges, and responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On this occasion, he conferred degrees upon 577 students. The governor said that the occasion marked not merely the completion of an academic journey but also the beginning of a new phase filled with opportunities, challenges, and responsibilities. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta said that in an era of rapid technological advancement, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, a degree alone was not enough. Knowledge must be complemented by skills, sensitivity, ethical values and a sense of responsibility.