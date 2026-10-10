Resolve complaints received at samadhan shivirs on priority: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that ‘Samadhan Shivirs’ are a flagship scheme of the government and directed officers to ensure that the problems brought before the shivirs organised in every district are resolved on a priority basis.

As many as 5,591 complaints have been reopened at the state level, Saini said on Friday. (HT)

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“Every problem should be resolved by taking advantage of the latest technology so that no issue remains pending,” said chief minister while chairing a review meeting of the samadhan cell on Friday.

Chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, deputy commissioners (DCs) and administrative officers from all districts joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Saini said that samadhan cell provides a framework for the grievance redressal process, a dual-verification system and state-level action. Under this system, complaints are reopened and reviewed in detail, and the concerned complainants are contacted by phone to obtain information about them.

As many as 5,591 complaints have been reopened at the state level. He said that last year 92,848 complaints were received of which 55,365 were resolved.

He said that at the state level, 40,000 complainants were contacted directly by phone to obtain information about the resolution of their complaints.

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{{^usCountry}} “Officers should meet people directly and obtain detailed information about their problems so that their grievances can be heard and resolved more effectively and the same problems do not recur,” he said, asking DCs to read, review and resolve complaints received at Samadhan Shivirs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Officers should meet people directly and obtain detailed information about their problems so that their grievances can be heard and resolved more effectively and the same problems do not recur,” he said, asking DCs to read, review and resolve complaints received at Samadhan Shivirs. {{/usCountry}}

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