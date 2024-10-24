Menu Explore
Retd Major General duped of 83 lakh in ‘digital arrest’

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 24, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Puri was told he would be connected to the police department and one "sub-inspector" (SI) Mishra told him about the misuse of the phone and informed him that he would further connect him to the cyber cell. Here, another "SI" Roshan told him that his mobile was involved in money laundering to the tune of ₹80 lakh

A retired army personal was duped of 83 lakh in an elaborate ruse to ‘digitally arrest’ him. As per the police, Maj Gen Prabodh Chander Puri, 85, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, received a call from an unknown number on October 15 that his mobile phone was being excessively used and will be switched off within two hours. He was connected to a customer service, which informed him that a mobile number in his name is being used at Connaught Place, New Delhi, to threaten people.

A retired army personal was duped of ₹83 lakh in an elaborate ruse to 'digitally arrest' him. As per the police, Maj Gen Prabodh Chander Puri, 85, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, received a call from an unknown number on October 15 that his mobile phone was being excessively used and will be switched off within two hours. (Representational image)
A retired army personal was duped of 83 lakh in an elaborate ruse to ‘digitally arrest’ him. As per the police, Maj Gen Prabodh Chander Puri, 85, a resident of Sector 20, Panchkula, received a call from an unknown number on October 15 that his mobile phone was being excessively used and will be switched off within two hours. (Representational image)

Puri was told he would be connected to the police department and one “sub-inspector” (SI) Mishra told him about the misuse of the phone and informed him that he would further connect him to the cyber cell. Here, another “SI” Roshan told him that his mobile was involved in money laundering to the tune of 80 lakh and was being used for threatening various people.

He got a video call from “SI” Roshan and the caller had a Delhi Police cybercrime profile picture.

He told Puri not to disconnect the call and to be in front of the camera till a policeman is deputed to meet him. Another person called him, identifying himself as Kashyap from the CBI. They asked about his and his wife’s financial status and the call continued throughout the night.

He had to share his wife’s phone number as well. They threatened him not to inform his son who is also in the army. They told him they would keep him digitally arrested and release him after some procedures.

On October 16, they sent him the picture of a man “arrested” for using his number. They coerced him to withdraw all his savings in his wife’s name. He was asked to withdraw his fixed deposits and show the receipts on call. They sent him an account detail and told him to transfer the money, adding that they will refund the money in six hours into his wife’s account. They also stated that they would recommend an award from the Centre for cooperating in solving the crime. This video call continued till the evening.

Police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336 (3), 338 and 340. The accused are yet to be arrested.

What the advisory says

Always verify the identity of callers before engaging in conversation

· Be cautious of sponsored ads on Facebook, Instagram, or Google promoting investment groups on WhatsApp or Telegram

· Avoid sharing sensitive financial information like bank details or login credentials with unknown entities.

· Refrain from clicking on unfamiliar links or downloading unauthorised files.

· Do not share personal information with unknown callers

